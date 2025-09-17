Fidelity Bank extends GAIM 6 Promo, ups total cash rewards

Fidelity Bank Plc, a leading financial institution, has announced a three-month extension of its flagship savings campaign, the Get Alert in Millions (GAIM) Season 6 promo, now set to run until 30 November 2025.

In a bold move to further excite and reward customers, the bank has also increased the total cash rewards from ₦159 million to a record ₦189 million.

The announcement follows overwhelming feedback from customers and prospects who requested more time to participate in the campaign. Originally launched in November 2024 with a nine-month timeline ending in August 2025, the promo has now been extended with full regulatory approval.

Speaking to journalists, Osita Ede, Divisional Head, Product Development at Fidelity Bank Plc, stated, “Our decision to extend the GAIM 6 campaign is borne out of the feedback we received from our customers and prospects. They asked for more opportunities to benefit from the promo, and we listened. With management and regulatory consent, we’re thrilled to keep the excitement going for another three months.”

As part of the ongoing campaign, Fidelity Bank recently celebrated 20 customers nationwide, each receiving ₦1 million after being selected in the 7th and 8th monthly draws. Winners are chosen through electronic draws supervised by the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) and other regulatory bodies to ensure transparency and fairness.

“We are delighted to welcome our newest beneficiaries and commend their loyalty. A million Naira is a life-changing amount, and we encourage them to make the most of it.

“One standout feature of GAIM is our financial advisory support at the Fidelity SME Hub, designed to help recipients grow their rewards,” commented Ede on the latest batch of recipients.

With over ₦30 million still up for grabs in the remaining monthly draws, and ₦2 million, ₦5 million, and ₦10 million earmarked for the second runner-up, first runner-up, and grand prize recipient respectively in the final draw, Fidelity Bank is calling on all Nigerians to open and fund their Fidelity Savings Accounts for a chance to be selected.

Through GAIM 6, Fidelity Bank continues to champion financial empowerment, reward customer loyalty, and promote a savings culture across Nigeria — staying true to its mission to help individuals grow, inspire businesses to thrive, and empower economies to prosper.

Ranked among the best banks in Nigeria, Fidelity Bank Plc is a full-fledged Commercial Deposit Money Bank serving over 9.1 million customers through digital banking channels, its 255 business offices in Nigeria and United Kingdom subsidiary, FidBank UK Limited.

The Bank is a recipient of multiple local and international Awards, including the 2024 Excellence in Digital Transformation & MSME Banking Award by BusinessDay Banks and Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards; the 2024 Most Innovative Mobile Banking Application award for its Fidelity Mobile App by Global Business Outlook, and the 2024 Most Innovative Investment Banking Service Provider award by Global Brands Magazine.

Additionally, the Bank was recognized as the Best Bank for SMEs in Nigeria by the Euromoney Awards for Excellence and as the Export Financing Bank of the Year by the BusinessDay Banks and Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards.

