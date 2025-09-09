Fidelity Bank extends Food Bank Initiative to Anambra, provides essential food items to 2,000 residents

Leading financial institution, Fidelity Bank Plc, has extended its flagship Corporate Social Responsibility program, the Fidelity Food Bank Initiative, to Anambra State, providing essential food supplies to over 2,000 vulnerable residents in Awka, the state’s capital.

The two-day outreach, which held at St. Patrick’s Cathedral, Catholic Diocese, Awka and at Emmaus House, the Anglican Diocese of Awka, saw the distribution of relief materials to the elderly, widows and other vulnerable members of the community.

Speaking during the distribution exercise, Dr. Nosa Orumwense, Regional Bank Head -Awka, Fidelity Bank Plc, reaffirmed the bank’s commitment to fighting hunger and improving the welfare of communities across Nigeria.

“The Fidelity Food Bank was launched as part of our commitment to the well-being of our host communities. We are delighted to bring this initiative to Anambra State, in collaboration with our partners to ensure the most vulnerable among us receive support during these difficult times,” Orumwense said.

The initiative received great commendations from the community and leaders alike. Appreciating the bank’s efforts, Rev. Father Levi Ukor, Director of the Justice, Development and Peace Commission (JDPC), Catholic Diocese of Awka, highlighted the importance of collaborations in tackling hunger.

“We are truly excited to partner with Fidelity Bank on this noble cause. Hunger remains a pressing issue for many households, and the bank’s decision to provide food support to this large number of vulnerable people shows genuine compassion and social responsibility,” Rev. Father Ukor said.

The Most Rev. Paulinus Ezeokafor, the Catholic Bishop of Awka Diocese, described food as a basic necessity of life and urged other corporate organizations to emulate Fidelity Bank in addressing the plight of the poor.

Similarly, Chinedu Okafor, Chairman, Awka South Local Government Area, also applauded the bank’s intervention and support to the community.

“Fidelity Bank’s intervention could not have come at a better time for the people of Awka. Many of our residents are facing difficult economic realities, and this gesture brings real relief to families in need. We deeply appreciate the bank’s commitment to our community and pledge our administration’s continued support for initiatives that improve the welfare of our people,” Okafor said.

Beneficiaries also expressed gratitude for the bank’s gesture. “The foodstuff will go a long way in supporting my family. Thank you, Fidelity Bank, this just came at the perfect time,” said Adanma Mbah, one of the recipients. Likewise, Nnenna Okeke, another beneficiary, urged other organizations to follow Fidelity Bank’s lead, emphasizing the importance of food interventions in tackling hunger and restoring hope.

The Fidelity Food Bank Initiative is one of several community-focused programs through which the bank demonstrates its commitment to improving the quality of life for Nigerians, while fostering sustainable development in its host communities. Since its launch in April 2023, the initiative has witnessed the distribution of over 250,000 food packs across Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones, reaching more than 300 communities nationwide.

Ranked among the best banks in Nigeria, Fidelity Bank Plc is a full-fledged Commercial Deposit Money Bank serving over 9.1 million customers through digital banking channels, its 255 business offices in Nigeria and United Kingdom subsidiary, FidBank UK Limited.

The Bank is a recipient of multiple local and international Awards, including the 2024 Excellence in Digital Transformation & MSME Banking Award by BusinessDay Banks and Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards; the 2024 Most Innovative Mobile Banking Application award for its Fidelity Mobile App by Global Business Outlook, and the 2024 Most Innovative Investment Banking Service Provider award by Global Brands Magazine. Additionally, the Bank was recognized as the Best Bank for SMEs in Nigeria by the Euromoney Awards for Excellence and as the Export Financing Bank of the Year by the BusinessDay Banks and Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards.

