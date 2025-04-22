Fidelity Bank empowers customers with cash, financial tools

Fidelity Bank Plc says it is fostering a savings culture and driving financial inclusion among Nigerians through its Get Alert in Millions season 6 (GAIM 6) promo.

The bank rewarded 30 lucky customers with cash prizes in the second and third monthly and International Women’s Day Draws.

It said this demonstrates a tangible commitment to improving their financial wellbeing.

At a prize presentation ceremony in Lagos, winners of the second and third monthly draws received N1 million, providing them with substantial capital.

Also, winners of the International Women’s Day Draw were awarded N100,000 each, directly supporting their economic empowerment.

Similar prize presentation events also occurred across the bank’s locations nationwide.

Speaking at the Lagos event, Dr. Ken Opara, who was represented by the Regional Bank Head, Victoria Island and Lekki, Nnamdi Edekobi, the Promo Chairperson, said the GAIM 6 promo was meant to encourage savings culture and promote financial inclusion among young Nigerians.

Opara said: “The promo has been structured to ensure fairness and accessibility, with a diverse schedule for the duration of the campaign to recognise customers from diverse backgrounds.

“The GAIM promo is in its sixth edition and we are excited to keep this momentum going because it has brought joy to households nationwide.

“The goal is to encourage a savings culture and promote financial inclusion among young Nigerians.

“The bank has a long-standing commitment to supporting young Nigerians.

Also Read

“Through this special draw, we are reinforcing our commitment to financial empowerment for young Nigerians and also ensuring women have the financial tools and support they need to succeed.”

Similarly, Osita Ede, Divisional Head, Product Development, noted that over N30 million had been given out to lucky customers since GAIM 6 started in November 2024.

Ede said that over N129 million would be given out as prize money when the campaign would be concluded in August.

He said: “One of the unique aspects of GAIM 6 is that previous winners can participate and win again, as long as they meet the criteria.

“It is all about encouraging long-term savings and rewarding this commitment.

“The grand finale of the campaign promises prizes of N10 million, N5 million, and N2 million.

“Beyond cash rewards, winners will benefit from free financial literacy and business advisory services delivered through Fidelity Bank’s SME Hub.

“We don’t just want our customers to win money.

“We want them to build wealth.

“That’s why we support them with training and resources to grow their businesses.”

In response to the kind gesture, one of the winners of the promo, Samuel Sunday, said: “I am more than happy to receive this cash prize from Fidelity Bank.

“I have been a long-time customer, and this cash reward will transform my business.”

Another beneficiary who could not hide her excitement, Faith Gift, said: “At first, I thought it was fake until I got a call from my account officer.

“I am grateful to Fidelity Bank because this money will go straight into my business.”

The GAIM 6 promo is designed to reward Fidelity Bank loyal customers with cash prizes totalling N159 million.

The promo, which runs from November 2024 to August 2025, will see multiple winners emerge across different categories, including existing and prospective customers of the bank.

Fidelity Bank Plc is a full-fledged commercial bank with over 9.1 million customers who are serviced across its 251 business offices and various digital banking channels in Nigeria and the United Kingdom.

Post Views: 8