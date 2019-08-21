Fidelity Bank says it has empowered about 50 small business entrepreneurs to boost their businesses and save them from collapse.

Mannir Ringim, the Regional Head of Fidelity Bank in North West, told the News Agency Nigeria in Kano on Wednesday that the gesture was to strengthen the bank’s relationship with small business owners.

According to him, the bank is engaging small business owners because it believes they will boost the country’s GDP by so doing.

He said: “If businesses succeed, the economy will improve and that will be beneficial to us at macro level.”

Ringim described Fidelity Bank as a small and medium enterprises-friendly bank, adding that it had planned series of trainings for Nigerian business owners at various stages across the country.