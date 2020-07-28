Fidelity Bank Plc on Tuesday donated protective items to healthcare workers in Ogun State to enhance their service delivery as frontline workers in the fight against the Novel Coronavirus pandemic.

The bank’s South West Regional Head, Adebayo Adeyinka, made the donation to officials of Ogun State Ministry of Health in Abeokuta.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the items include 10 cartons of gloves and five cartons of face masks.

Adeyinka said the donation was part of the bank’s support in the fight against coronavirus in the state.

According to him, no fewer than 12 states have benefitted from the bank’s donation toward the fight for containment of the virus.

He said: “The bank has also done it at the national level because there is the need for collective efforts to fight the scourge.

“We are reaching out to states, and Ogun is one of the states we are reaching out to show that we are together in fighting the virus.”

Adeyinka said the donation was also part of the bank’s efforts to give back to the society.

Adeyinka expressed the hope that the items would help those in the frontline of the fight against the pandemic.

Femi Ogunbanwo, the state Commissioner for Special Duties, commended the bank for the gesture, and promised that the items would be effectively utilised.