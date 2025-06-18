Fidelity Bank distributes food packs to 1,500 victims of Mokwa flood

In a swift response to the recent flood that tragically displaced many families in Mokwa, Niger State, Fidelity Bank Plc has donated food packs to over 1,500 affected residents through its Food Bank Initiative.

The Fidelity Food Bank Initiative is a humanitarian outreach designed to help vulnerable communities across Nigeria.

The bank, through partnerships and collaboration with its branches and stakeholders, delivers food packs to those in need, helping to ease hunger and provide hope during difficult times.

Speaking on the donation, the Divisional Head, Brand and Communications at Fidelity Bank, Dr. Meksley Nwagboh, said: “At Fidelity Bank, we believe corporate citizenship means standing by communities in their greatest time of need.

“We are honored to support the people of Mokwa through the Fidelity Food Bank Initiative. This is more than just a relief effort — it’s a affirmation of our promise to always be there for the people and communities we serve, especially in challenging moments.”

He added: “This donation reflects our collective responsibility to respond with compassion and urgency. The people of Mokwa are not alone — we share in their struggles, and we will continue to support them as they rebuild their lives.”

The distribution event was well attended by government officials from Niger State, led by the First Lady, Hajiya Fatima Umaru Bago.

Also present were the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Abubakar Usman Gawu; Chief of Staff to the Governor, Alhaji Usman Abdullahi Gbatamangi; and the Deputy Chief of Staff, Alhaji Yusuf Sadiq.

Other members of the delegation included the Commissioner for Budget & Planning, Alhaji Mustapha Ndajiwo; Commissioner for Education, Hajiya Hannatu Jibril; and the Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Hajiya Barrister Mairo Mamman Mann.

The Commissioner of Information, Hajiya Binta Mamman, and Alhaji Ayuba Usman Katako, representing the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) in Niger State, alongside various Local Government Chairmen, were also present to show their solidarity with Mokwa and its people.

The Fidelity Food Bank donation in Mokwa follows similar initiatives in areas affected by disasters.

The bank previously donated food and sanitary items to victims of a fire outbreak in Taraba State and provided cash and food to those affected by the Zaria Central Mosque collapse in 2023.

