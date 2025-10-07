Fidelity Bank commences disbursement of FG’s MSME intervention funds

Tier One Lender, Fidelity Bank Plc, has commenced the disbursement of the Federal Government’s MSME Intervention Funds administered by the Bank of Industry (BOI) to qualified SMES with a strategic focus on empowering women-owned businesses across the country.

The intervention fund is designed to provide accessible financing to micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) across all 36 states of the federation.

The intervention aligns with Fidelity Bank’s commitment to inclusive economic growth and its long-standing support for Nigeria’s SME sector.

In this phase of the disbursement, the bank is prioritising women entrepreneurs, reinforcing its belief in the catalytic role of women-led enterprises in driving sustainable development and job creation.

Speaking on the development, Osita Ede, Divisional Head, Product Development at Fidelity Bank Plc, said: “As a bank deeply committed to the growth of SMEs, we are proud to partner with the Federal Government and the Bank of Industry on this critical intervention.

“For this phase, we are placing women at the forefront because we recognise their resilience, innovation, and pivotal contributions to wealth creation and employment generation in Nigeria.”

Fidelity Bank has also put in place a robust structure to ensure seamless onboarding and fund disbursement.

Leveraging its nationwide branch network, digital banking platforms, and experienced relationship managers, the bank is poised to reach and support entrepreneurs across urban and rural communities.

The bank’s emergence as a critical player in the disbursement of the FGN MSME intervention Fund strongly aligns with its ongoing initiatives as the leading supporter of SMEs in Nigeria.

Recently, the Fidelity SME Empowerment Programme (FSEP) was launched at its Gbagada SME Hub in Lagos.

This flagship initiative provided 100 growth-ready SMEs with ERPRev-enabled POS systems, business software, receipt printers, barcode scanners, inventory support, bookkeeping and branding training, three-day masterclasses, and six months of post-installation monitoring—all at no cost.

Earlier in May 2025, Fidelity Bank also signed an MoU with SMEDAN (Nigeria’s Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency), to deliver SME-friendly low-interest financing, capacity-building support, and market access for SMEs referred under the agreement.

Ede added: “Our vision goes beyond financing.

“We are building an ecosystem of support for SMEs by offering capacity-building programs, mentorship opportunities, and market access.

“Women entrepreneurs, in particular, will benefit from a larger share of the fund as part of our broader strategy to promote gender inclusion.”

The FG MSME Intervention Fund will further advance the bank’s commitment to empowering small and medium-sized enterprises by expanding access to affordable financing and strategic support.

Also Read

“Through this fund, Fidelity Bank aims to deepen its impact on Nigeria’s MSME ecosystem, fostering sustainable growth, job creation, and economic resilience across the country.

Ranked among the best banks in Nigeria, Fidelity Bank Plc is a full-fledged Commercial Deposit Money Bank serving over 9.1 million customers through digital banking channels, its 255 business offices in Nigeria and United Kingdom subsidiary, FidBank UK Limited.

The Bank is the recipient of multiple local and international Awards, including the 2024 Excellence in Digital Transformation and MSME Banking Award by BusinessDay Banks and Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards; 2024 Most Innovative Mobile Banking Application award for its Fidelity Mobile App by Global Business Outlook; and 2024 Most Innovative Investment Banking Service Provider award by Global Brands Magazine.

Additionally, the Bank was recognised as the Best Bank for SMEs in Nigeria by the Euromoney Awards for Excellence and as the Export Financing Bank of the Year by the BusinessDay Banks and Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards.