Fidelity Bank brings relief to Rivers community with Food Bank Initiative

In a strong demonstration of its commitment to community development and poverty alleviation, leading financial institution, Fidelity Bank Plc has donated food packs to over 1,500 individuals in Ihie Town, Etche Local Government Area of Rivers State, through its Food Bank initiative.

Speaking at the event, the Regional Bank Head, Rivers/Bayelsa 1 & South Commercial, Fidelity Bank Plc, Ibisiki Eretoru, noted that the success of the bank is essentially linked to the well-being and prosperity of the communities in which it operates.

“The Food Bank Initiative is our way of contributing to the well-being of our host communities through regular food support. Each month, with the support of our network of dedicated partners, we distribute food packs to individuals and families across the country,” Eretoru said.

He further highlighted that the Fidelity Food Bank initiative, launched in April 2023, is part of the bank’s broader corporate social responsibility drive aimed at combating hunger and improving livelihoods across Nigeria. The initiative also perfectly aligns with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal 2 which aims to achieve zero hunger.

“To date, we have distributed over 200,000 food packs through similar outreaches aimed at supporting individuals, strengthening businesses and transforming entire economies,” Eretoru added.

The food distribution in Ihie town was executed in partnership with The Reach Nigeria Foundation, a non-profit organization focused on sustainable development. Speaking at the outreach, the Foundation’s CEO, Benedicta Ibiyemie Ayarete, said that the community was selected due to its need for food support during the post-planting and pre-harvest period.

“Though Ihie is an agrarian community, we identified it as needing food support at this time. The peaceful nature of the community also makes it a viable location for Fidelity Bank to sustain and grow its presence. We are proud to be part of the meaningful impact of this outreach on the people,” she explained.

Expressing his gratitude, the paramount ruler of Ihie community, His Royal Highness, Eze Richard Amadi, commended the bank’s timely intervention, describing it as “a stitch in time” and a noteworthy effort that addresses the needs of the people.

Also speaking at the event, Chairman of the Ihie Community Development Committee, Stephen Asoh, expressed appreciation to Fidelity Bank, highlighting the positive difference the donations will make in the lives of many residents.

Also Read

One of the beneficiaries, Mike Okere, praised Fidelity Bank for the initiative and called on other financial institutions to emulate the bank’s approach to community engagement and impact.

The Fidelity Food Bank continues to be a beacon of hope for underserved communities across Nigeria, reflecting the bank’s unwavering commitment to social responsibility and inclusive growth.

Ranked among the best banks in Nigeria, Fidelity Bank Plc is a full-fledged Commercial Deposit Money Bank serving over 9.1 million customers through digital banking channels, its 255 business offices in Nigeria and United Kingdom subsidiary, FidBank UK Limited.

The bank is a recipient of multiple local and international Awards, including the 2024 Excellence in Digital Transformation & MSME Banking Award by BusinessDay Banks and Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards; the 2024 Most Innovative Mobile Banking Application award for its Fidelity Mobile App by Global Business Outlook, and the 2024 Most Innovative Investment Banking Service Provider award by Global Brands Magazine.

Additionally, the bank was recognized as the Best Bank for SMEs in Nigeria by the Euromoney Awards for Excellence and as the Export Financing Bank of the Year by the BusinessDay Banks and Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards.

Post Views: 16