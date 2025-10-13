Fidelity bags awards for Best Export and Trade Support and Innovation

Fidelity Bank’s market leadership has been affirmed once again as the tier-one lender bagged double honours at the BusinessDay Bank and Other Financial Institutions’(BAFI) Awards 2025.

At the awards ceremony, which was held at the Lagos Continental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos on Saturday, 11 October 2025, Fidelity Bank was presented with the awards for the “Best Bank for Export & Trade Finance” and “Most Innovative Bank of the Year”.

Dedicating the Export and Trade Finance Award to its customers, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Fidelity Bank Plc, Dr Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, who was represented by the Executive Director/Chief Operations and Information Officer, Stanley Amuchie, said, “This recognition underscores our unwavering commitment to promoting non-oil exports and supporting Nigerian businesses to compete globally through initiatives such as the Fidelity International Trade & Creative Connect (FNITCC) and the Export Management Programme (EMP).

“I dedicate this award to all our exporters who continue to showcase the best of Nigeria to the world, our loyal customers, and our partners for their steadfast support.”

The BAFI Awards is the benchmark of distinction for institutions in the Nigerian financial services sector. Now in its 12th year, the awards recognise and celebrate organisations that are excelling in the delivery of financial services in Nigeria. The award acknowledges organisations demonstrating leadership, vision and impact in driving Nigeria’s growth trajectory.

Fidelity Bank’s recent recognition is attributed to significant accomplishments over the past twelve months. Notable milestones include the inauguration of the first privately constructed onshore oil export terminal in Nigeria in fifty years at the Otakikpo Marginal Field, which was funded by Fidelity Bank and commissioned by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu last week. Additionally, the Bank launched the Fidelity SME Hub, a multipurpose facility designed to support small businesses through innovation, collaboration, and capacity-building initiatives.

Furthermore, Fidelity Bank organized the third edition of the Fidelity Nigeria International Trade & Creative Connect (FNITCC) in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, in September 2025. This event provided local businesses with opportunities to engage in deal rooms with U.S. buyers, including prominent retailers such as Walmart and Target, fostering potential partnerships.

“The innovation award is a special one for us as it validates our continued drive to enhance operational efficiency, elevate customer experience, and strengthen business performance. We sincerely appreciate BusinessDay Media for this recognition and reaffirm our commitment to introducing more impactful innovations that empower our customers and advance the Nigerian financial services industry”, commented Amuchie.