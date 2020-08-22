Wale Raji, the member of the House of Representatives representing Epe Federal Constituency, on Saturday described the late political icon, Lanre Razak, as a remarkable leader, who devoted his life to the progress of Epe and beyond.

Raji said this during the eight day fidau prayer for late Razak held in Epe.

He said Epe Division had truly lost a great leader of the people who was highly respected during his life time.

“My heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, associates and good people of Epe,” he said.

Also, Abiodun Tobun, the Lagos State House of Assembly member representing Epe Constituency 1, said until his death, Razak was an integral member of the Governor’s Advisory Council of the All Progressives Congress in Lagos State.

Tobun said his death had create a vacuum, which would be difficult to fill, owing to his dedication and wise counsel.

He said: “We will forever miss his calm nature, his wisdom, knowledge of the state and political experience.

“As we mourn at this time, my prayer is for Almighty Allah to grant him Aljannah Firdaus and give us all, including his family and the state, the fortitude to bear this huge loss.”

Adedoyin Adesanya, the Chairman of Epe Local Government, said the deceased was an illustrious son of Epe, a quintessential Lagosian and a renowned politician and an administrator.

He said his death had deprived the state of his wealth of experience at a time his services were needed most.

Adesanya said during the tenure of Razak as the executive Chairman of Epe Local Government between 1994 and 1995, he proved his mettle as a worthy administrator and distinguished himself as a manager of human and material resources.

“His contribution to the development of the local government and its people will remain a reference point for many generations of politicians and administrators,” he said.

Earlier, Abiodun Olukoya, the Director of Social, Concerned NationBuilders Initiative, said that the deceased’s life was characterised by an incalculable breath, depth and height of devotion and services to Nigeria, Lagos State and Epe Division in particular.

Olukoya said the late Razak was indomitable in courage, unflagging in zeal, steadfast in purpose, total commitment, clear sighted in vision, irreplaceable in character and yet simple in manner.