The Ogun State branch of the International Federation of Female Lawyers has condemned the unwarranted assault purportedly by officials of Ifo Local Government Area, Ogun State on an unidentified woman.

In a statement issued by the Chairperson of the body, Kemi Osisanya, this came to the notice of FIDA through a viral online video wherein the assault was carried out in the presence of several people.

In the video, the agonizing voice of the woman being assaulted was heard where she claimed to have been arrested by some officials of Ifo Local Government enforcing the lockdown order of the state government.

The Chairperson of FIDA OGUN reiterated that whilst FIDA does not support the flouting of laid down rules by anyone, it frowns and condemns in its totality the assault on the woman, especially as it was obvious that she posed no threat to anyone.

FIDA said it views the act of the officer in the video as violence against women and urges that it be so treated.

Osisanya applauded the Ifo Local Government Transition Committee Chairman, Hon. Fola Salami, for acting swiftly by sanctioning all the officers on duty as at the time of the assault.

She further urged that the perpetrator be prosecuted under the Ogun State Violence Against Persons Prohibition Law as this will serve as a deterrent to others who might want to tow the same line and also further prove that the Ogun State Government is not paying lip service to the issue of gender violence.

FIDA also said it was ready to offer free legal aid to the victim.