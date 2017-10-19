Fibroid, rare contributor to infertility – Gynaecologist

Dr. Chinedu Agunna, an Abuja-based Gynaecologist, on Wednesday said fibroid does not contribute to infertility in women.

Agunna told the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja that fibroids could only be a constraint to infertility if it is located in the womb.

He said: “There are various kinds of fibroids: we have fibroids outside the womb, on the walls of the womb and the ones right inside the womb.

“For fibroid to be a concern, it has to be the one inside the womb.

“The size of the fibroid is also an important factor to look into because some are so little they are called fibroid noodles.

“Fibroid noodles are tiny ones that cannot stop a woman from delivering her baby safely.”

The gynaecologist said a woman could only be at risk carrying the baby safely inside the womb, when the fibroid inside the womb was so big.

He said that fibroid was more of a genetic defect, which could be treated.

Agunna therefore advised women of child bearing age to embrace routine health checks to detect fibroids and complications that could lead to infertility.