Nigeria defeated Guinea with 54-53 points on Sunday to win the third place match at the 2019 FIBA U-16 Africa Championship in Praia, Cape Verde.

Nigeria won the first quarter, 20-10 points but Guinea closed up the gap and both sides headed into half time tied at 23 points, in a quarter Nigeria managed to score only three points.

The second half started on a frenetic note with Guinea dominating to win the third quarter 14 -11.

Nigeria rallied back in the fourth quarter to close out the game 20-16 points to win the entertaining game and settle for the bronze medal.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Mali had defeated Nigeria 54-45 in the semi-finals to deny Nigeria a place in the final and miss out on qualification for the 2020 U-17 World Cup in Bulgaria.

The last time Nigeria participated in the FIBA U-16 African Championship was in 2015 where they finished 5th.