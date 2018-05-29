FIBA commits NBBF control to Kida 

In a letter dated May 28, 2018, signed by FIBA Secretary General, Patrick Baumann, and addressed to NBBF President, Engineer Musa Kida, the body reiterated unequivocally its earlier stance recognizing Kida and his board as being in charge of basketball affairs in Nigeria until such time that a new election will be held.

The Federation of International Basketball Associations has stated that the Nigeria Basketball Federation is the only recognised body in Nigeria empowered to organise all aspects of basketball international representation.

The letter reads in part: “As indicated in FIBA’s letter of 26 July, 2017, FIBA will continue to communicate solely with Mr Kida and the Board elected on 13 June, 2017 as representatives of the NBBF and as the management recognized by the Nigeria Olympic Committee.

“Consequently, until such time as there are new elections, Mr Kida and his Board shall organise all aspects (including sporting and commercial) of Nigerian Basketball’s international representation.”

The latest letter is an attempt by FIBA to put to bed arguments in public space about who is in charge of basketball affairs in Nigeria following the insistence of the former board not to handover NBBF property in their possession.

The move has been described by many as the death knell on the activities of some elements parading themselves as the custodians of the Premier Basketball League in Nigeria.

Reacting to the latest letter, Kida said the federation can now focus on managing and growing the game on the domestic level as he expects that all sponsors are now expected to do the needful following the recent pronouncement by FIBA.

Kida said: “The letter has gone to show that we are in charge of everything regarding basketball administration and management in Nigeria. Their position is very clear this time around.

“It is now clear that anybody or group of people organising any competition is doing so in their personal capacity and not under the NBBF umbrella since we are the only body recognised by FIBA to present or nominate teams (clubs and national teams) for any international competition.”