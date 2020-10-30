The Federation of International Basketball Associations has announced the commencement of media accreditation for the second window of the Afrobasket qualifiers taking place in Rwanda and Egypt between November 23 and December 1.

The registration started on Monday.

It will end on November 25, 2020.

All media interested in attending the qualifiers should apply through the FIBA Media Portal.

All accredited media are expected to fully respect and comply with COVID-19 related guidelines which, among others, may restrict access to certain areas inside the venue.

In some cases, if required by local authorities, the number of media accredited may have to be reduced even after approval, at the discretion of the host.

Guidelines will be forwarded to accredited media following their accreditation approval.

Meanwhile, the remote coverage accreditation has been introduced to cater for journalists who wish to report the event irrespective of their location.

This will allow such reporter(s) to follow the event remotely and have the opportunity to ask questions from players and coaches virtually in the mixed zone and during post match press conferences with additional content to support coverage of the event also made available.

The application information submitted is subject to a review process, the availability of space and a security check with all applicants responsible for their travel visa.

Nigeria is grouped alongside host Rwanda, Mali and Algeria in Group D and will start her race for qualification against Algeria on November 27 before taking on the host on Saturday.

D’Tigers will conclude its first round of qualification campaign against West African opposition, Mali on Sunday.