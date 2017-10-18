FIBA Africa Zone 3 shifts date for Champions Cup qualifiers

FIBA Africa Zone 3 has shifted the date for the Zone’s Champions Cup qualifiers for Men initially scheduled for October 20 to 29, 2017 to November 11 to 18, 2017.

In an email addressed to all the National Federations, including the NBBF, the Zone President, Colonel Sam Ahmedu (retd), attributed the postponement to some administrative issues, which are being sorted out.

The email reads in part: “You will recall that the dates 20th – 29th October, 2017 was initially fixed as dates for the FIBA Africa Zone 3 Club Championship qualifiers to be held in Lagos, Nigeria.

“But as at yesterday, only one women team – First Bank of Nigeria and four Men’s (two) from Nigeria – defenders and Mark Mentors and two from Benin – Renaissance and Espoi had registered as at 16th October, 2017 which was the registration deadline.

“First Bank of Nigeria have thus gotten automatic qualification to play in the final rounds for women edition in Angola from 10th – 19th November, 2017. However, due to some other administrative issues, the date for the qualifiers for Men has been shifted to 11th – 18th November, 2017 at the same venue in Lagos.”

The statement said countries who are still interested can still register their clubs to participate in the tournament in the Men’s category.