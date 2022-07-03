Fiancee of Soldier killed by bandits in Niger State ambush speaks

Aisha Yusuf, the fiancee of one of the Soldiers of the Nigerian Army killed in the Shiroro attack in Niger State, has penned a moving tribute to her man, whom she simply identified as Obim.

Recall that The Eagle Online had earlier reported the death of 37 Soldiers and seven Mobile Policemen in Wednesday’s attack.

The troops were on their way to respond to a distress call when they were ambushed.

In the emotional post, titled: “My heart is pained,” Yusuf wrote: “I lost the love of my life on Wednesday in Shiroro, Niger State. My friend, my lover… My heartbeat, my fiancee…the man who changed my strong view on inter-cultural marriage. I still can’t believe that my baby is gone. Where do I start from? Where do I pick up from?

“People said I should take it easy that God has a plan but I can’t even understand why God allowed such to happen. He was diligent. He was honest and hardworking. He was a good man, A God-fearing man who loved his family and his country that he gave his life for that cause.

“Nigeria didn’t deserve you baby. Now I know how other wives who lost their husbands to terrorists feel. It’s a pain that is unbearable…cannot be described. Please the family and I need your prayers… This is difficult for all of us but we believe God has a reason.

“In the midst of all these killings, Nigeria will rise again. My baby’s death will not be for nothing…. Rest well Obim..I love you and I’d always love you.”