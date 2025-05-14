FG’s witness tenders death certificate of Jonathan’s ex-aide allegedly killed by IPOB

The Federal Government’s witness, on Wednesday tendered a certified true copy (CTC) of the death certificate of Ahmed Gulak, allegedly murdered by members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in 2012 for alleged disobedience to the sit-at-home order.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the late Gulak was the former Special Adviser on Political Affairs to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan.

Identified as BBB, the 2nd prosecution witness (PW-2) who was shielded in the ongoing trial of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of IPOB, tendered the document before Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court in Abuja while being led in evidence by FG’s lawyer, Chief Adegboyega Awomolo, SAN.

Upon resuming the hearing, Awomolo informed the court that though the matter was scheduled for cross-examination of PW-2, he had a question to ask the witness.

“We ask for permission to ask a question, my lord,” he said.

Kanu’s lawyer, Chief Kanu Agabi, SAN, did not oppose Awomolo’s application, and the judge directed him to go ahead.

Awomolo then told BBB that one of the last evidence he gave was that during the radio broadcast made by Kanu, he called for a sit-at-home, leading to the death of Gulak.

The witness confirmed the statement.

He said he participated in some of the investigations leading to Gulak’s death.

Besides, he said he had a certificate of his death in the courtroom from the police dated July 18, 2021.

According to the witness, this is a certified true copy of the medical report of Ahmed Gulak.

When the document was shown to Agabi, he said he did not have any objection, and Justice Omotosho admitted it in evidence and marked it as Exhibit PWJ.

Awomolo then sought the court’s permission for the document to be given to the witness to read in the open court.

BBB, who read the content of the death certificate, said the document was from the Nigeria Police, Owerri, in Imo, about Ahmed Gulak, who was allegedly shot dead by hoodlums belonging to IPOB in 2021.

After the question, Agabi began the cross-examination of the witness. (NAN)

