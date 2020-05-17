Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State has pledged to continue working in partnership with the Federal Government to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Tambuwal, who stated this on Sunday in Sokoto in a meeting with the Ministerial Task Force on the COVID-19 pandemic, said the state government had adopted all the strategic plans recommended by the MTF.

He assured that the government would continue to do its best in partnership with relevant stakeholders in containing the deadly COVID-19.

He said: “We established a Task Force that presented a number of recommendations in line with the World Health Organization guidelines on safeguarding public health and promoted them for people to adhere to.

“When the COVID-19 pandemic broke out and the cases began to rise in Sokoto, we reached out to Mr. President and the Federal Ministry for Health.”

The Governor explained that while the state awaits the report of the MTF team on the unusual deaths recorded recently in the state, it would continue to evolve best strategies to fight the virus.

Tambuwal said fumigation is ongoing in most public places, including the hinterland and border communities.

He added that the government was working closely with the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, and other stakeholders to effectively educate the people on prevention protocols of the pandemic.

Tambuwal disclosed that the state in partnership with UNICEF had procured 650 hand washing machines, which would be distributed across the state.

In his remark, the Chairman of the MTF, Dr. Nasiru Sani-Gwarzo, said the visit was to ascertain the cause of unusual deaths in the state, similar to what obtained in Kano State.

Sani-Gwarzo said members of the team had visited some cemeteries in the state capital, adding that preliminary findings indicated that the deaths were not COVID-19 related.

He said: “We are pleased to reports that the number of deaths, which were not attributed to any incident of COVID-19, has dropped.”

Sani-Gwarzo noted that during visits to the cemeteries, the team studied and analysed the trajectory of deaths and found a “dramatic drop.”

He, however, explained that as epidemiologists, “we need to look at the pattern and look for more explanations.

“We need to find out why older people died more at a stage, although the incidents have dropped.”

He commended the state Task Force on COVID-19, and reiterated the need for more strategic plans and collaborations in the fight against the disease.

Sani-Gwarzo noted that the state government “have an excellent work plan, but must evolve a strategic plan that needs to be holistic and long term.”

He also commended the state on its testing capacity, holding capacity, mass use of face masks and possession of a fleet of ambulances.

He observed that the operations of the facilities required proper streamlining and guidance, and assured that the federal government would assist the state in that direction.

He advised the state government to improve the accommodation for medical doctors in order to ensure suitable condition for treatment of patients.

