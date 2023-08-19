FG’s irresponsibility, Nigeria’s biggest challenge — Obaseki

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has said that the irresponsibility of the Federal Government is Nigeria’s biggest challenge.

Obaseki said this on Friday when he spoke with newsmen in Benin City on the deteriorating state of roads in the state.

He said: “I went to Esan land a few days ago and I passed through Uromi in Edo State to Agbor in Delta State and saw almost 1,000 trailers stuck on that bad Federal Government road.

“But it took a few minutes to traverse our state roads when we entered from Igueben, Ujogba to Ugoneki in Edo State.

“The problem today is the failure of the Central Government.

“The road network in Edo that ought to be a blessing to us is not.

“The Federal Government roads in Edo are connecting several locations across the country but the roads are bad.

“You can’t go from the West to the East from the North to the South without passing through Edo State.

“That is why we have many federal roads here but none are motorable as all are bad because of the failure of the central government.”