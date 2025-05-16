FG’s inter-ministerial committee receives first batch of US deportees

The inter-ministerial committee set up by the Federal Government has received the first batch of deportees from the United States of America.

Though six of the deportees were expected as part of the first batch on a long list of 3,005 Nigerians, only three of them arrived from the US on May 14, 2025.

According to sources knowledgeable in the matter, the UN Government had earlier sent the list of the Nigerians to be deported to the Federal Government about a month ago.

This led to the setting up of the inter-ministerial committee that was made up of 11 key agencies.

According to sources, the committee had been meeting underground for about a month awaiting the deportation of the Nigerians.

Among the Federal Government agencies in the committee are the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Department of State Services, Office of the National Security Adviser, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Ministry of Internal Affairs, Nigeria Immigration Service, National Emergency Management Agency, and the Nigerian wing of the International Police.

The Eagle Online learnt that the mandate of the inter-ministerial committee includes receiving the deportees and resettling them into the society.

However, those deported for criminal activities, especially cybercrimes and other fraud-related crimes, will be handed over to security agencies.

According to informed sources, the three deportees arrived on May 14, 2025 via the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos State.

Also received on the same day were two Nigerian ladies rescued from Mali.

According to an inside source, theirs was a case of human trafficking.

It was learnt that one of the ladies said in the room from where she was rescued, there were no fewer than 18 other Nigerian ladies.

She added that she was forced to sleep with not less than 10 men per day, adding that rather than pay her for the series rendered, the money went to a lady she described as her “madam”.

It was gathered that more deportees are being expected from the US any moment from now.

