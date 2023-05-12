FGN/UBE Grant: Gov. Bagudu approves N2.2bn for Kebbi SUBEB

Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi, has approved the release of over N1.2 billion to the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) to enable it access the FGN/UBE matching grant for the year 2023.

Mallam Yahaya Sarki, Special Adviser on Media to the governor said in a statement he issued to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Birnin Kebbi Friday.

Sarki said that the grant would enable the board to access the funds for the year to boost basic education.

He quoted the Chairman of SUBEB, Prof. Sulaiman Khalid as saying: “The money will make up the additional sum of N2,408,904,707:52 available for infrastructural development in the basic education sub-sector.”

According to him, the fund is for the construction of additional classrooms and renovation of dilapidated physical structures in primary and junior secondary schools across the state.

Khalid added that the fund would also be used to provide additional school furniture, perimeter fencing of schools, water and sanitation facilities such as boreholes and hand pumps.

Others, he said, were: Sports facilities, agricultural education as well as Information and Communication Technology (ICT) in all the schools under the board.

The SUBEB Chairman further lauded Bagudu for his unrelenting support to the board for the development of basic education in the state.