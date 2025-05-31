FGM: Tales of pains, regrets as NGO raises young crusaders in Ebonyi

The degrading practice of female genital mutilation and cutting, otherwise known as female circumcision, has continued to thrive in spite of all concerted efforts from concerned groups and individuals to stem the tide.

Many parts of Ebonyi state, including Afikpo and Edda in Ebonyi South senatorial zone and the entire Izhi, Ezza, Ikwo and other sister clans in Ebonyi North and central senatorial zones have been implicated as toping in the practice.

While some communities are said to have publicly denounced the practice resulting from recent collaborative campaigns of some state and non-state actors, the denouncement only remained effective in the books.

Research has shown that the practice has continued to fester remotely with some traditional protection, especially in the hinterlands. This is in neglect of the fact that FGM/C has been established as a major form of gender-based violence against girls and women.

Recently, a nongovernmental, global humanitarian organization, Hope Empowerment Love Life and Oneness, simply known as HELLO International, under its “She Matters Initiative”, stormed Ebonyi State with actions and messages against all forms of gender-based violence.

In collaboration with Ebonyi State Gender-based Violence Taskforce, HELLO International, last Thursday organised a massive sensitization and training for selected girls from secondary schools across the state.

The event, held at the Akanu Ibiam International Conference Centre, Abakaliki had its core message centered on FGM as a degradation of womanhood: its forms, consequences and the need to speak out against the evil.

Professional resource persons made presentations, monarchs and other stakeholders endorsed the message. But most importantly, survivors, some cut at childhood and others in adulthood, narrated their ordeals as a lesson for the girls.

All the survivors who shared their experiences including Blessing Odii, Nnenna Odibogu, Kosarachi Udoka, Blessing Njoku, and Lucy Ogodo have one thing in common: a story of deceit, excruciating pain, impugned dignity, difficulty in child birth, deprivation, a feeling of emptiness and acquired frigidity which has deprived them the inherent natural joy of being a woman.

Also Read

Blessing Odii, a 46-year-old woman from Okpuitumo Ndiegu in Abakaliki local government area narrated: “The issue of FGM is a very sad one for women, especially for me.

“I was cut at the age of 13 years.

“Preparatory to the act, my father told me that I was about to be beautified as a complete woman.

“On that day, before I could know it, some hefty men had gathered in our compound with one known herbalist having a razor blade.

“They took me to our backyard ignoring my resistances and pleas.

“The men held my legs and hands and the man with the razor started cutting me.

“I bled profusely and fainted severally and they revived me.

“It was as if my day turned to night.

“The most painful was that amidst my cries for help, no one in the village showed up to help me, rather they were hailing the perpetrators for “doing what was right”

“When I got married, it was very tough and difficult for me delivering my first baby.

“My entire body was torn in the process.

“As it is now, I have no urge or romantic feelings even for my husband because the sexually sensitive parts of me have been taken away.

“In fact, I feel incomplete.

“And that is the reason I have taken it upon myself to share my experiences and encourage mothers to desist from this practice, and for girls to band together in resisting this dastardly act against womanhood.”

All other survivors corroborated the experience of difficulty in child delivery as a consequence of FGM.

Odibogu in her story said her experience as a circumcised mother and her experience with her circumcised first daughter strengthened her resolve to resist the practice on her subsequent female children.

She said: “When I gave birth to my first daughter, she was cut and after sometime, it developed keloids and closed up, and she was cut again.

“I watched the pains of my daughter and I blamed myself for it.

“So, when I started hearing the campaign against the practice, I insisted that my other daughters will never be circumcised.

“It became a big war between me and my people, but I insisted, and none of them ever experienced FGM/C.

“My prayer today is that it will not affect my first daughter in child delivery.

Another youth survivor, Lucy Ogodo who is the founder and Executive Director of an NGO, Tomorrow is a Girl Initiative, added to the story: “We were taught about FGM and its consequences while I was in secondary school in Abia state and Ebonyi was named as one of the states where the practice was endemic.

“I came home to ask my mother about it and she confirmed that it was part of our culture, and as a matter of fact, that I was circumcised at my tender age.

“Today, as I reflect on the events of my life, I feel empty.

“That’s the motivation behind my NGO, Tomorrow is a Girl Initiative, where we have formed a network to help advocate against the practice.”

The founder and President of HELLO International, a Nigerian US-based medical doctor, Nkeiruka Agbazue, speaking on the motivation for the sensitization programme said the high prevalence of Vesico-vaginal Fistula was linked through research, to prevalent practice of female genital mutilation/cutting in the state.

She noted that as part of the thematic areas of her organization, the empowerment of women and girls with knowledge and care, it became pertinent to educate the young girls of secondary school age on the dangers of the practice so as to enable them help to drive the campaign with knowledge and understanding.

Such move, according to her, would help forestall its continued flourishing, if not completely eradicated.

Agbazue explained: “We found out a very high prevalence of VVF going on, and Ebonyi State is one of the states still high in statistics in the country, and we looked at one of the main causes of that, and we found out that FGM is a prevalent factor.

“We are shocked to notice that FGM is still an ongoing practice, though it is coming down.

“But we want to ensure that it is eradicated completely in our communities, so we decided to get down to the grassroots and educate the secondary school girls about the implications of FGM.”

She also explained that her organization, in selection of the schools made sure that all the local government areas across the three senatorial zones of the state were represented and expressed optimism that the girls, including other stakeholders at the meeting would take the messages and lessons learnt to their various schools, families and communities to push for total end to the menace.

Facilitators at the event including a professional nurse, Joy Eze and the state president of Medical Women Association of Nigeria, Dr. Lillian Nwobashi took turns to expose the girls to the various types of FGM such as clitoridectomy, excision and infibulation among others.

They enumerated the dangers of the practice to include excessive bleeding which may result to death, prolonged labour, infection and other reproductive disorders.

They cautioned the girls to guard themselves against the practice.

Some of the girls who spoke to newsmen at the event: Chikamso Nweke from Urban Model Secondary school, Abakaliki and Chinecherem Ivo from Ugwulangwu Secondary school in Ohaozara local government area appreciated the organisers, pledging to effectively utilize the knowledge in advancing the fight against FGM.

Other stakeholders including the state coordinator of the state GBV taskforce, Barr. Faithvin Nwanchor; the permanent secretary, Ministry of Education, Mary Otozi; the gender desk of officer in the State Ministry of Women Affairs, Patience Otozi and the traditional ruler of Okposi kingdom in Ohaozara local government area, Eze Cosmas Agwu, applauded HELLO International and its partners for the initiative.

They undertook to combine and redouble efforts to stamp out the obsolete practice from all parts of the state.

With the further sensitization and leadership training later provided to some students of tertiary institutions in the state by the organization, it is hoped the result will have a geometric effect in ending female genital mutilation and other forms of gender-based violence against women in Ebonyi state in particular and southeast in general.

Post Views: 2