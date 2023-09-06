FGM: FG to establish mobile courts to try offenders

The Federal Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development has established Mobile Courts to try suspected perpetrators of female genital mutilation (FGM), rape, child trafficking and similar vices.

The Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye, disclosed this Wednesday during her visit to the Anambra Secretariat of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Awka.

She said the move, aimed at combating rising cases of women-related inhuman offences, had already received the approval of President Bola Tinubu.

Kennedy-Ohanenye said her office is putting machineries in motion for state governments to perfect legal instruments for the smooth implementation of the new initiative.

The Minister said her Ministry is equally working in liaison with International donor agencies, such as the World Bank, United Nations Children Education Fund and the United Nations Education Scientific and Cultural Organisation to expose them for viable economic opportunities.

According to her, the initiative would expose the women to local and Internationally economic activities with the aim of empowering them to be self-reliant.

She changed Nigeria women groups to form cooperative societies to enable them explore the planned opportunities.

She said as the representative of Anambra at the federal executive council, she would ensure they get their due share of the national cake under the present administration.

“All I want to advise is for various Women groups in Nigeria to form cooperative societies because it is through such platforms that they can benefit from the programmes and policies of the present administration.

“I also encourage the people of Anambra, especially members of the APC, to form cooperative societies because that is a better way to teach you how to fish rather than give you fish,” she said.

Earlier, Chief Basil Ejidike, APC state chairman, welcomed the Minister and described her as the worthy daughter of Anambra.

Ejidike said the people of the state were happy over her appointment, saying APC members believe in the administrative capacity of President Tinubu to turn the fortune of the nation around.

The APC members, including Chief Azuka Okwuosa, governorship aspirant in the state during the 2021 election, and other party faithful, were sighted at the event.