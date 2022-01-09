FGC Yauri abduction: Another 30 students, one teacher regain freedom

The Kebbi State Government says 30 students and a teacher of the Federal Government College, Birnin Yauri, abducted by bandits last year, have regained their freedom.

Malam Yahaya Sarki, Special Adviser Media to Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State, confirmed this in a statement.

In the statement in Birnin Kebbi on Saturday, Sarki said: “Today, Saturday 8th January 2022, 30 students of Federal Government College, Birnin Yauri, and one teacher have arrived Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State capital, following their release.

“They shall undergo medical screening and support while being re-united with their families.

“We thank all security agencies and those who have helped in securing the release, while congratulating Mr President, Muhammadu Buhari, for the success.”

Thirty students of the same school were released on October 21, 2022.

They were brought to Birnin Kebbi and reunited with their families.

This is in addition to some who were earlier released to their parents.