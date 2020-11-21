Ladies of the Full Gospel Businessmen’s Fellowship International, Nigeria, has called on women to seek out new business opportunities to help improve their regular income.

The women, popularly referred to as Ladies of the Fellowship (LOF), made the call at the ongoing 2020 Port-Harcourt National Convention.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the event, being held both physically and virtually in 67 mini convention centres across the nation, was organised by FGBMFI Nigeria.

Ededet Eton, a National Director at the PNC Festac MCC, said the aim of this year’s convention was to refocus men to God as the panacea to all man’s problems.

“If we could return to God, we believe our problems as a nation, as individuals, as organisations would have taken a different dimension and we would be better off for it,” he said.

Binta Ifezulike, the LOF Coordinator, PNC Festac MCC, told NAN that the decision to decentralise the annual convention due to the COVID-19 pandemic turned out for good.

“At the MCCs, we run the physical aspects such as rallies and counselling, while we participate in the transmission from the Port-Harcourt centre.

“More people have been reached and more lives impacted.

“We’ve talked about how to cope after the losses from the coronavirus pandemic, our health, family life, investing in new businesses and how to be better ladies of the fellowship,” she said.

One of the speakers at the event, Nike Akinola, advised women to always seek new opportunities to add to their income.

Akinola, who spoke on ‘Investment for Tomorrow,’ cautioned women against wasting their time and youth on frivolities.

She added that women can also provide inheritance for their children and grandchildren.

“Try multiple streams of income; invest in bonds, stock and gold.

“You can also go into the packaging of finished products for sale,” she advised.

Akinola further cautioned the women against starting any new business, without seeking God first to know if they should make any investments in it.

Other speakers urged the women to maintain their health by adopting a proper lifestyle.

They further urged them to love themselves, so they can be happier and have better relationships.