The representative of Borno South Senatorial District, Senator Ali Ndume, has accused the Federal Government of failure to rebuild Government Girls Secondary School, Chibok, Borno State, seven years after it was destroyed by Boko Haram insurgents.

Ndume said this when he spoke with newsmen in Abuja on Friday seven years after 276 students of the school were abducted by Boko Haram Terrorists and its adoption by the Federal Government.

The former Leader of the Senate and now Chairman, Senate Committee on Army, said: “It is seven years since the Chibok girls were abducted.

“Up till today, 112 of them are not accounted for.

“We hear stories, but I am glad that the government issued a statement that they have not forgotten and that they are following the case.

“However, I want to call on the government to be giving the parents and members of the public updates, either on a monthly or quarterly basis, on the efforts that they are making so that we will know what is going on.

“The government should identify the parents of the remaining 112 missing girls so that through the state government or whatever channel the government can be in touch with them and also assist them psychologically.

“Also, the Federal Government, up till now, seven years after the school was destroyed, has not rebuilt it.

“The Federal Government took over and the Safe School Initiative, where money was set aside, big money, nobody is talking about that again.

“The Federal Government has not fulfilled its promise.

“In fact, the Borno State Government is now struggling to take back the school from the Federal Government in order to rebuild it.”

Ndume said the Federal Government had also failed to fix the 40km road between Chibok and Damboa, the route the insurgents used to ferry the girls away.

He said: “The road project has been in the Federal Government’s budget since I came to the National Assembly, 18 years now.

“The Federal Government could not finish it and that road is a critical access.

“This is because if there is no accessibility, the military or the security agencies cannot be effective.

“So, these are the things we are calling on the Federal Government to look into as a matter of urgency or national importance.”

