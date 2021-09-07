FG will provide enabling environment for research results to thrive – Onu

The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, has said that through effective policies, the federal government will provide an enabling environment for research results to thrive.

This is contained in a statement issued by Josephine Ademu, Press and Public Relations Officer of the ministry, on Tuesday in Abuja.

At a special lecture he delivered in honour of Sir Gabriel Igbinedion, Chancellor of Igbinedion University, Okada, the minister said that the Federal Government would harmonise research results from tertiary institutions.

According to him, this will be achieved with the establishment of technology innovation centres in all the geo-political zones of the country.

He said the centres would encourage the harmonisation of researches got from universities, polytechnics, industries and research institutes.

Onu assured that the ministry was determined to ensure that Nigerian universities, industry and research institutes work in close synergy.

“This level of cooperation and interaction will be of mutual benefit since research institutes will now conduct research on the problems of industry, while universities will produce the appropriate manpower to run our industries,” he said.

The minister said that once research findings were harmonised, the goods and services realised from these would be of global standards.

He noted that the Executive Order 5 would enable the rapid transformation of goods and services needed in the country.

Earlier, in his welcome address, the Vice Chancellor of Igbinedion University, Prof. Lawrence Ezemonye, acknowledged the vital role being played by the minister.

Ezemonye said the institution was committed to realising its vision of being a centre of academic excellence.