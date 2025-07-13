FG will empower NDDC to deliver on its mandate — President Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has stated that his administration will empower the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to deliver on its mandate of facilitating the development of the Niger Delta region through the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Tinubu, represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, spoke at the plenary of the 25th celebration of the NDDC.

Thus was at the Dr. Obi Wali International Conference Centre, Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

The President affirmed the central role of the NDDC in the country’s development architecture, stating: “The NDDC remains pivotal to the development of the Niger Delta region, which has greatly contributed to the growth of our nation.

“My administration pledges full support to the Commission and will ensure it remains adequately empowered to perform its mandate.”

He directed the NDDC, through the Ministry of Regional Development, to complete all abandoned legacy projects and emphasised the need for continued youth engagement, crime prevention, and agricultural development as critical focus areas for the Commission.

In his remarks, the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, noted the Senate’s instrumental role in the establishment of the NDDC.

Akpabio said: “There would be no NDDC without the Senate, which passed the bill that created the Commission.

“That is why we are here today, to show our full support for this celebration.”

A former President, Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, in a goodwill message, described the silver jubilee as a moment for sober reflection and planning.

Jonathan urged the Commission to begin moving from oil dependency to explore renewable energy and other sustainable opportunities for the region.

“The next 25 years should usher in greater development, and the future of the Niger Delta lies in the hands of the NDDC,” he declared.

Delivering the keynote address on the theme of the plenary, the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, emphasised the importance of turning vision into tangible achievements.

Okonjo-Iweala said: “The NDDC has a huge responsibility to the people of the Niger Delta.

“The significance of today’s celebration must translate into real, measurable impact.

“You have done a lot of work, but much more needs to be done.”

She added that the best service the Commission could render was to deploy available resources for the transformation of the region.

In a goodwill message, the Administrator of the Rivers State Government, Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (retd) welcomed guests to Port Harcourt and commended the NDDC’s resilience and alignment with the Renewed Hope Agenda of the Federal Government.

Ibas said: “Through challenges, the NDDC has transformed lives, created wealth, and continues to make an impact.

“Avoidance of project duplication remains essential to sustaining progress.”

The Minister of Regional Development, Engr. Abubakar Momoh, in his remarks, described the event as more than a celebration.

“It is a reaffirmation of a better future for the Niger Delta region,” Momoh said.

The Minister gave kudos to the NDDC Board and Management for delivering impactful projects in the Niger Delta region, citing the commissioning of the 25.7km Ogbia-Emakalakala-Akipelai-Etiama-Nembe Road with seven bridges and the 132KV Transmission Line and I32KV/33KV electricity substation at Ode-Erinje in Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State.

He noted that the NDDC also commissioned the Iko-Atabrikang-Akata-Opulom-Ikot Inwang-Okoroutip-Iwochang Road with a 800m Ibeno Bridge.

Momoh said that despite the challenges of developing the Niger Delta region, the NDDC had risen to the challenge by executing projects that have improved the lives of the people.

He said that President Tinubu was very pleased with the performance of the current leadership of the NDDC.

The Chairman of the NDDC Governing Board, Chiedu Ebie, highlighted the evolution of the Commission’s leadership over the years, stating that the current Board had prioritised stakeholder engagement as a key tool for inclusive development.

In his address, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the NDDC, Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, described the silver jubilee as the beginning of a new era. “This anniversary marks the dawn of a new beginning; not just for the NDDC, but for the entire Niger Delta region,” he stated.

Also speaking, the pioneer Chairman of the NDDC Board, Chief Onyema Ugochukwu, congratulated the Commission on reaching 25 years, noting that one of its challenges had been frequent leadership changes, which he hoped would now be a thing of the past.

