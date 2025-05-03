FG will complete Kano-Maradi 284km rail project by 2026 — Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has said in Katsina, Katsina State that the Federal Government plans to complete the 284 kilometre Kano-Jigawa-Katsina-Maradi rail project by 2026.

He spoke at the inauguration of the Katsina State Agricultural Mechanisation Centre and a 24-kilometre Eastern Bypass on Friday.

The projects were all established by the Katsina State Government.

Tinubu said: “The Federal Government plans to complete the 284 kilometre Kano-Jigawa-Katsina-Maradi rail project by 2026.

“When finished, the project will ease the transportation of persons and goods, thereby relieving the pressure on our roads.”

The President also said that the government has awarded a contract for the total rehabilitation of the Marabar Kankara-Dutsinma-Katsina Road.

He said: “Zaria-Hunkuyi-Dabai-Kafur-Malumfashi-Dayi-Gidan mutumdaya Road has also been awarded.

“We are determined to deliver these roads on schedule.”

Tinubu also assured the people of the state that the Federal Government would complete the remaining second phase of Katsina-Kano Road.

“We have resolved the previous technical and bureaucratic challenges, work is ongoing,” he said.

The President commended Governor Dikko Radda for the giant strides in the agriculture and infrastructure development in the state.

Radda thanked the Federal Government for providing for providing over 6,000 water pumping machines to irrigation farmers.

He said that the state had spent over N2 billion on the purchase of 448,000 metric tonnes of fertiliser for farmers in 2024.

He added that the government would on Monday launch the distribution of about 400,000 metric tonnes of fertiliser to the farmers for 2025.

He also said that the government had increased the number of extension workers from 72 to over 778.

