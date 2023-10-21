FG vs P&ID Ltd: UK court fixes date for verdict

The Business and Property Court in London has fixed October 23 to deliver verdict in a case between the Federal Government of Nigeria and Process & Industrial Developments (P&ID) Ltd.

The judgment will be delivered by Justice Robin Knowles.

Claiming Nigeria breached the terms of the contract, P&ID took a legal recourse and secured an arbitral award against the country.

On January 31, 2017, a tribunal ruled that Nigeria should pay P&ID $6.6 billion as damages, as well as pre-and post-judgment interest at 7 percent.

Following the judgement, Nigeria applied for an extension of time and relief from sanctions.

The application was granted the Business and Property Courts of England and Wales, in September 2020.

Nigeria had alleged that the gas deal was a scam conceived to defraud the country.

Lawyers representing the Federal Government told the court that P&ID officials paid bribes to secure the contract.

But P&ID denied the allegation and accused the Nigerian government of “false allegations and wild conspiracy theories”.