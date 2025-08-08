FG urges US to engage Nigerians on reviews of visa policy

The Federal Government of Nigeria has urged the U.S. to directly and adequately engage Nigerians anytime there is a review of its visa laws, rules, and regulations to enhance better understanding and compliance.

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, made the call on Friday when the U.S. Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Richard Mills, paid him a courtesy visit in Abuja.

Idris called on the envoy to ensure constant engagement with Nigerians on any new changes, considering that Nigerians travel to almost all parts of the world, including the U.S.

The Minister recalled that Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu, the Director-General of the National Orientation Agency (NOA), had put out information cautioning Nigerians against the misuse of the U.S. visa.

“And because we, Nigerians, travel a lot, it is good that information is shared with us, because these travels are done for tourism, education, business, medical reasons, and so on.

“The U.S. is a country where a lot of Nigerians travel to. This shows that the two countries share a lot, and we need to keep such a relationship because it has a positive impact on the two countries.

“There have been some changes announced by the U.S. Mission. This is to ensure efficiency and effective service delivery. The ambassador told me that the changes were not punitive.

“We, therefore, call on the United States to engage Nigerians directly, to let them know about any change.

“Also, my ministry will continue to partner with the U.S. to ensure proper dissemination of information to our people,” Idris said.

Responding, Mills affirmed that the U.S. values the relationship it has with Nigeria and will not take it for granted.

According to him, U.S. visa rules play an important role in keeping the ties between the two countries strong, whether in business, education, tourism or cultural exchange.

“However, the U.S. considers it essential that visas are appropriately used in conformity with U.S. regulations and laws.

“We welcome Nigerian visitors to the United States, just as Nigerians welcome Americans here.

“I am sure that both governments want visitors to respect our national laws and regulations.

“We are very thankful that we were able to engage with the Nigerian government to make the point that visa compliance is not just a legal obligation but a cornerstone of mutual trust and respect for the two nations.

“So, the misuse of visas, inaccurate or dishonest application procedures, and overstaying could sometimes undermine the trust between countries and cause serious consequences for those who misuse their visas.

“That is why both governments want to make sure we send out the message about visa laws and how to respect and honour them.

“The minister and I reaffirm and share a commitment to getting the message to the Nigerian people so that they can understand the importance of complying with U.S. visa processes.

He said it is very important to always provide truthful information in the course of visa processing.

“By doing that, we will strengthen the bond between our countries, and we will ensure that opportunities to travel for business and cultural exchange remain available for all of us,” he added. (NAN)

