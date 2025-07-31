FG urges health workers to call off strike, return to negotiation

The Federal Government has appealed to the striking health workers, especially the nurses, to call off the ongoing nationwide strike, saying their demands can be resolved through negotiations.

This followed the initial statement by the Federal Government that it will be meeting with the leadership of the nurses and doctors on Friday in a bid to thrash out all the issues that led to the strike.

The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Alli Pate, disclosed this while briefing State House correspondents at the end of the Federal Executive Council meeting presided over by President Bola Tinubu at the Council Chambers, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to Pate, all the issues that led to the nurses’ strike have been looked into and actions have been taken by the government to address the situation.

The Minister also announced the approval of the Oncology Centre in the University College Hospital, Ibadan, adding that the Bola Tinubu administration is driving a revolution in the health sector.

Details later…

