FG urged to release travel documents of El-Zakzaky, wife over deteriorating health

The Federal Government has been urged to release the passports of the Leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, and his wife, Zeenah, to enable them travel abroad for medical treatment in the hospital of their choice.

A group, under the auspices of the Concerned Abuja Residents, made the call on Thursday at a press briefing in Abuja.

The Convener of the group, Ayedo Danjuma Abdul, who gave the charge, said that releasing their travel documents and allowing them to go to hospital of their choice abroad would help to sustain the calm and peace which have returned to Abuja since their release after the court judgment,

“On behalf of the Concerned Abuja Residents, I wish to express our happiness over the Kaduna State High Court judgment delivered last month on the 28th of July, 2021.

“The judgment discharged and acquitted both Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky and his wife, and led to the end of their being in prison.

“All the moreso, it marked the end of the protests his supporters had been staging with unflagging resolve in Abuja, seeking for his freedom.

“This is commendable; thumbs up for the judiciary.

“However, our felicity has been given short shrift by the reliable piece of information to which we are privy, that Sheikh Zakzaky and his wife were flown to Abuja after their release in the hope of jetting off for treatment because of their deteriorating health condition, especially in an ultra-modern medical facility; and that the only obstacle to the wish of travelling overseas for medication is the inability to receive their international passports and other necessary documents.

“We urge the Federal Government under President Muhammadu Buhari to release the passports of Sheikh Zakzaky and his wife to enable them to travel to the hospital of their choice,” he said.

Abdul recalled that during the period the IMN protesters were on Abuja streets to demand the release of their leader, many businesses were disrupted and lives were lost on numerous occasions, including two journalists and a police officer.

“Protesting is a constitutional right, and we don’t blame the protestors for discharging one of their constitutional rights.

“But the protests have changed Abuja from the tranquil city it used to be to seemingly a battle ground.

“Obviously, within a short period of their release, Abuja has regained its calm and tranquil atmosphere and we welcome this breath of fresh air,” the convener said.

He, therefore, urged the Federal Government to, as a matter of urgency, ensure the release of their travel documents.

“We call on the Federal Government to help facilitate this as we seriously fear the return of protests to Abuja,” Abdul said.