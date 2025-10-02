FG urged to exempt health institutions from seven-year ban

The Association of Provosts of Colleges of Health Technology and Nursing Sciences has urged the Federal Government to exempt health institutions from the recently announced 7-year ban on establishing new polytechnics and allied institutions.

The Association made the call in a communique issued at the end of the 2025 Quadrennial Conference in Abuja, and made available to journalists on Thursday in Lokoja by its Public Relations Officer, Dr Nuhu Anyegwu.

Recall that the Federal Government had recently suspended issuance of licenses for the establishment of new public and private institutions for the next seven years.

“The ban will create an intergenerational gap of at least 7 years in terms of shortage of Health and Medical manpower in various communities in Nigeria”, the association stated.

The Conference, which brought together Provosts from across the country, expressed concern that the ban would exacerbate the nation’s healthcare sector.

The Provosts emphasised that Colleges of Health Technology and Nursing Sciences are not supposed to be referenced as allied institutions and should be exempted from the ban.

They argued that the ban would create an intergenerational gap of at least 7 years in terms of the shortage of health and medical manpower in various communities in Nigeria.

They also appreciated the National Board for Technical Education for removing cumbersome and rigid measures in the accreditation process and digitalising the accreditation process.

The Provosts further resolved to urge the Federal Ministry of Education and the National Board for Technical Education to exempt Colleges of Health Technology and Nursing Sciences from the ban, citing their prior approval and accreditation by Professional Health and Medical Councils or Boards.

They, therefore, appealed to the Federal Ministry of Education to put an end to multiple accreditations by Professional Health and Medical Councils or Boards.

Also Read

The Conference noted with deep concern the undesirable exclusion of Colleges of Health Technology and Nursing Sciences from TETFUND’s funding schedule.

The Provosts urged the Federal Ministry of Education and NBTE to support the TETFUND Act amendment bill to provide for the inclusion of colleges of health technology and nursing sciences in TETFUND’s funding schedule.

The association also re-elected Dr. Johnson Ojo and Adamu Ahmadu as chairman and secretary general, respectively, among others

The Provosts resolved to establish a journal to support publications of research works and set up a media committee for adequate publicity of the association’s activities.