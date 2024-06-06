FG unveils scientifically-based Audience Measurement System

In a significant development, the Federal government, on Thursday, unveiled Nigeria’s first scientifically-based Audience Measurement System, AMS for the broadcast industry.

It was gathered that the technology driven system is aimed at providing accurate TV audience information for investors and increase investment in the Nigerian media industry, create jobs and boost sector contribution to Gross Domestic Product, GDP.

According to the committee, the new AMS will replace the age-old Diary Method (pen and paper) of collecting data on TV Viewership and Radio Listenership, which does not reflect the true picture of what and how many people are watching or listening to a particular content.

Similarly, Station Owners, Content Producers, Artists, essentially the entire supply ecosystem, was not benefiting in many ways; more important, they are neither motivated or challenged to produce more and better content that caters to the ‘demand’, as the measure of who likes it, what they like, how much they like, etc. This is said to have clearly stunted the growth of the entire Entertainment and Media ecosystem in Nigeria.