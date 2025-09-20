FG unveils modern Kawu grazing reserve

The Federal Government has unveiled the modernisation of Kawu Grazing Reserve in Bwari Area Council, including the sinking of boreholes.

The projects aim to enhance livestock productivity and mitigate farmer-herder conflicts.

The Minister of Livestock Development, Idi Maiha at the event on Saturday said the grazing reserve, which occupies 9,000 hectares, is designed to accommodate about 30,000 cattle and 10,000 households.

He noted that the initiative forms part of President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda to transform the livestock sector.

Maiha explained that the reserve includes a dam to provide water for dry season pasture cultivation, and five to six motorised boreholes for domestic and livestock use.

He added that practical seed and pasture cultivation would also be demonstrated on-site.

The minister said the ministry had partnered with the Rural Electrification Agency to supply solar-powered energy to the reserve.

It is also collaborating with the Universal Basic Education Board and the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare to establish primary schools and healthcare centres for residents.

Also Read

He added that security agencies are engaged to safeguard lives and property.

Maiha noted that the Livestock Productivity and Resilience Support Project (L-PRES) would execute key projects, including functional veterinary clinics, across the grazing reserves nationwide to ensure sustainable livestock production.

Dr Sanusi Abubakar, National Coordinator of L-PRES, said the initiative aims to stabilise pastoralists’ livelihoods, reduce seasonal migration, mitigate herder-farmer conflicts, and boost livestock productivity while unlocking economic opportunities in rural areas.

Abubakar added that the modernised grazing reserves would be refurbished into serviced mini-towns featuring solar-powered electricity, schools, healthcare centres, veterinary clinics, abattoirs, markets, road networks, irrigation systems, and clean water.

He emphasised that addressing water and pasture challenges is key to reducing conflicts between herders and farmers.

He said the unveiling of Kawu Grazing Reserve was a milestone under the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda, aimed at transforming grazing reserves nationwide into modern livestock villages.

Follow The Eagle Online Channel on WhatsApp

[wpadcenter_ad id='745970' align='none']