FG unveils app to protect students from cultists, sexual attacks

The Federal Government on Tuesday unveiled school Sexual Gender Based Violence app to protect female students from sexual, cultists and other forms of attacks in their educational settings.

Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen, unveiled it during the third annual forum of the Women, Peace and Security Sector Reference Group in Abuja.

Tallen said the app would assist in eliminating all forms of violence against students, especially the females within the school setting.

“As we unveil the School SGBV app today, it is my belief that, it will further protect our female students from sexual, cultists and other forms of attacks in their educational settings,” she said.

She added that it would also assist in ensuring that perpetrators are arrested, investigated and prosecuted.

The Minister explained that ensuring justice for survivors of violence would forestall any future reoccurrence, serve as a deterrent to others and enable the survivors get some level of relief.

Also, Commandant General, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Dr. Ahmed Abubakar-Audi, reiterated their commitment toward protecting citizens from violence, ensure peace and security.

Abubakar-Audi, represented by Dr. Nnamdi Nwanyi, Deputy Commandant in charge of crisis management, also acknowledged the vital roles women showcase in the security development across the country.

Similarly, the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, represented by AIG Aisha Abubakar, said the police were committed toward arresting, investigating and prosecution of cases of SGBV.