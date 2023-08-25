FG trains 55 cassava farmers on processing, packaging in Edo

The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD), has begun the training of 55 cassava farmers on processing, packaging and value addition in Edo.

The Coordinator of the Ministry in the state, Dr Samuel Owoicho, stated this during the inauguration of a two-day training exercise on Friday in Benin.

Represented by Amadin Micheal, Owoicho said the exercise would be conducted in collaboration between the ministry and the Agricultural Development Project (ADP).

He said the farmers drawn from the South-South, South-West and South-East geopolitical zones, would be exposed to pre-planting and post emergence techniques, pest control, post harvest handling among others.

He said the training was imperative towards encouraging productivity, good production best practices and entrepreneurial skills to enhance wealth creation.

The Project Manager, ADP in the state, Dr Edward izevbigie, urged the participants to take advantage of the training to boost their productivity.

“This training is commendable and in line with the state government agricultural policies.

“I will like to encourage you all to listen carefully to the modern way of cassava production, where you are not clear, ask questions, seek advice and assistance and thereafter apply them and extend the knowledge acquired to other farmers,” Izevbigie said.