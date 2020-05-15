The Federal Government has told Nigerians stranded in Thailand as a result of the outbreak of the Coronavirus Disease that they must pay N297,600 for their accommodation and feeding in Nigeria for 16 days before they can be ferried home.

The directive was contained in a letter by the Nigerian Mission in Thailand to Nigerians who wished to be brought back home via flight arrangements to be put together by the Nigerian Government.

In the letter, dated May 14, 2020 and signed by the Head of Chancery, Nigerian Mission in Thailand, Nicholas Uhomoibhi, the Government said: “Dear prospective evacuees, I am directed to bring to your attention that due to measures that are beyond the control of the COVID-19 local organising team in Nigeria, all evacuees going to Nigeria henceforth are to now pay quarantine isolation in hotel or accommodation centre before departure and arrival in Nigeria.

“In this regard, all prospective evacuees are to note the negotiated rate:

Accommodation: N15,000 x 16 Days ≠ N240,000:00

Feeding: N3,600 x 16 Days ≠ N57,000:00

Total ≠ N18,600 x 16 Days ≠ N297,000:00

“Kindly note that the rates were negotiated in Nigeria and the embassy has been directed not to airlift any evacuees who fail to pay the fees.”