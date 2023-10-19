FG to shut Third Mainland Bridge 24 hours for repairs

The Federal Government on Thursday announced the closure of the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos State starting from midnight of October 21, 2023 to midnight of October 22, 2023 to carry out repairs.

The Federal Controller of Works in Lagos State, Olukorede Kesha, made this known in a statement she issued.

In the statement on Thursday, the Controller said the government was ready to begin comprehensive rehabilitation works on the bridge starting with repairs of the critical portions.

Kesha said the Federal Government wished to inform the motoring public that it was currently working on plans to carry out comprehensive repairs on Third Mainland Bridge.

She said: “However, in order to alleviate the pains currently being experienced on the bridge, the Ministry would be carrying out palliative works on the most critically failed sections along the Adeniji bound carriageway on Sunday, October 22 preparatory to the comprehensive repair works.”

She advised motorists to cooperate with the traffic management officials by obeying and observing all diversions as directed for seamless movement.

“However, motorists are encouraged to use alternative routes where possible during the period of the palliative works as the Adeniji bound of the bridge will be closed to traffic from Saturday, October 21 to Sunday, 22nd 12.00 midnight,” she said.