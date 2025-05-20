FG to sell Emefiele’s 753-unit housing estate

The Federal Government has announced plans to sell a 753-unit housing estate forfeited by embattled former Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, Godwin Emefiele, as part of assets recovered from him through the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Development confirmed on Tuesday that it had taken possession of the property, located in Abuja, following a formal handover by the EFCC at the Ministry’s headquarters in Mabushi.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Salisu Haiba, Director of Press and Public Relations at the Ministry.

“The Ministry of Housing and Urban Development has taken delivery of the 753 housing units in Abuja, recovered from the former Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele, by the EFCC,” the statement read.

The Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Arc Ahmed Dangiwa, commended the EFCC for its commitment to anti-corruption and asset recovery efforts.

“This marks a significant milestone in our collective determination to ensure that recovered assets are put to productive use in ways that directly benefit the Nigerian people,” Dangiwa said.

He noted that the ministry, in collaboration with the EFCC, will soon embark on a joint familiarization tour of the estate to assess its condition.

“We intend to carry out thorough integrity and structural assessments on all buildings and associated infrastructure to confirm their safety and suitability for habitation,” he added.

Dangiwa also announced that the housing units will be made available for sale both to the public and to meet special government needs.

“For the public sale component, we will adopt a transparent and competitive process. This will include a nationwide advertisement and the use of the Renewed Hope Portal where interested Nigerians can submit their Expressions of Interest,” he stated.

While handing over the estate, EFCC Chairman Olanipekun Olukoyede emphasized the significance of the event, both symbolically and practically, as a demonstration of the government’s stance on corruption.

“It is important for us to demonstrate to Nigerians that whatever proceeds of crime we recover will be applied transparently and in a manner that benefits the public,” Olukoyede said. “We will not allow looted assets to be looted again.”

Emefiele is currently facing trial for multiple financial crimes and related offences.

