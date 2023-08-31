FG to review contractual agreements on all federal roads in Ogun  — Minister

The Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, on Thursday said the Federal Government was taking steps towards reviewing the agreements signed with contractors on all federal roads in Ogun.

Umahi, during his visit to the governor’s office in Abeokuta, said the review would afford the state government a participation in constructing some major federal roads domiciled in their states.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the visit was Umahi’s first to Ogun since his assumption of office in Abuja.

During the visit, he led the ministry’s senior officers on a working visit to help them have first-hand information about federal roads from his host.

While promising a new beginning in critical infrastructure development in the country, the minister promised that no road would be left unattended to.

“We will review the contracts of all federal roads in Ogun to enable governments at both state and federal level to take necessary steps to ensure no road is left unattended to,” the minister said.

Umahi noted that as part of this on the side of the Federal Government, the focus would shift to concrete road construction.

“Concrete construction is more durable and cost-effective, just as it will create job opportunities for cement manufacturers as well as reduce the quest for forex transactions on road projects,” he said.

The minister who identified funding as an issue however expressed the ministry’s readiness to partner with stakeholders who can help get the job done.

“The era of bureaucracy is gone. President Bola Tinubu’s government is ready to partner with stakeholders on critical infrastructural development,” he said.

The minister who inspected the 42-kilometre Ajebo-Ogunmakin road noted that the work done so far on the road was about 21 per cent and assured of its speedy completion.

Speaking earlier, Gov. Dapo Abiodun had expressed his displeasure with and frustration over the deplorable condition of federal roads in the state.

He said the deplorable condition of federal roads in the state had continued to hamper socio-economic development.

The governor also expressed frustration in his attempt to take over some federal roads for rehabilitation.

“All efforts made in the past were rebuffed, and there is now the need for urgent steps to ameliorate the sufferings of residents,” he said, while expressing his appreciation of the minister for his positive response to cries about the state’s plight.