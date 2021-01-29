The Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, on Thursday reiterated the Federal Government’s commitment to resuscitate and ensure functional airstrips all over the country.

The Director of Public Affairs in the ministry, James Odaudu, quoted Sirika in a statement as saying that the airstrips would help combat insecurity and boost commercial activities.

The statement said Sirika spoke to a delegation sent by the Emir of Hadejia on a courtesy visit to his office in Abuja.

Speaking specifically on the Hadejia airstrip, the Minister said there were many reasons for airstrips to be resuscitated, which included historical purposes and combating insecurity in the country.

He said: “As we are faced with security challenges, siting a functional airstrip in Hadejia will help in combating insecurity, as the airstrip can be used by the Nigerian Air force, Police and of course civil aviation.

“Hadejia, once doubled as a centre of learning, trade and commerce in Northern Nigeria. We are starting now by engaging aviation experts and consultants to come up with an assessment.

“In our plans, the airstrip is going to be managed in a way that there is a plan for future expansion in term of landmass and commercial activities.”

Sirika assured the delegation that everything would be done, as soon as possible, by the ministry to actualise the project, by finding appropriate ways of funding it.

Earlier, the leader of the delegation and former Deputy Governor of Jigawa State, Senator Ibrahim Hassan, told the Minister that they were in his office to appreciate the ministry’s efforts towards resuscitating the Hadejia airstrip.

According to Hassan, the ministry had shown seriousness towards the rehabilitation of the airstrip by sending experts and consultants to conduct an assessment.

Hassan assured the Minister of Hadeija Emirate Council’s support towards actualising the project, while commending him for the giant strides he had made in the aviation sector since his assumption of office as Minister.