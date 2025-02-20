FG to rebuild Lagos-Ota-Abeokuta Expressway with concrete

The Federal Government has announced plans to rehabilitate an 18km section of the Lagos-Ota-Abeokuta Expressway using reinforced concrete pavement.

The Minister of Works, Senator. Dave Umahi, disclosed this on Thursday when he toured the road to assess its condition and progress made in its rehabilitation.

He said that the government was committed to completing the project.

Umahi said that the 78km expressway, initially awarded to Julius Berger Plc. eight years ago, had faced numerous challenges.

According to him, while Julius Berger completed one carriageway, the project remained unfinished.

Umahi said: “We are here to look at the Lagos-Ota-Abeokuta Expressway. The total kilometer is 78.

‘”It was awarded to Julius Berger about eight years ago.

“Berger has completed one carriageway fully. The Ogun State Government has taken off the section that is within Ogun State. That is about 60km; so we are left with 18km.”

“What we intend to do is to award this 18km of reinforced concrete pavements and then wait for Ogun State Government to finish its own.

“Then we take both over and then do it, operate and maintain it through a concession agreement.”

The minister emphasised the importance of collaboration, noting that the Ogun State Government’s cooperation was crucial for the project’s overall success.

He said that the contract for the rehabilitation of the 18km stretch would be awarded through bidding, adding that Julius Berger might be invited to participate.

“We want to encourage indigenous contractors.

“If it is within the scope of indigenous contractors, we will not invite Berger; so, it depends on the outcome of the design and the cost,” Umahi said.

The minister was accompanied by key officials of the ministry, including permanent secretary, director of design and deputy directors, demonstrating the ministry’s commitment to fast-tracking implementation of the project.

Umahi said that a scoping exercise would be scheduled for Saturday, with procurement expected to begin after that.

He expressed confidence that work on the Lagos section of the expressway would commence within the next two months.

