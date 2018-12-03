FG to produce festivals compendium to boost tourism – Lai Mohammed

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has said the ministry will soon produce a compendium of the festivals across the country to boost tourism and showcase the country’s diverse cultures.

The minister disclosed this in Istanbul, Turkey, on Monday while speaking at the ongoing 3rd UNWTO/UNESCO World Conference on Tourism and Culture, jointly organized by the two UN agencies.

A statement on the minister’s address was made available to newsmen on Monday in Abuja by Segun Adeyemi, the Special Adviser to the minister.

The minister said with more than 365 festivals across Nigeria, the country could organise one festival per day all year round, thus boosting domestic

and international tourism.

Mohammed said Nigeria’s ethnic groups were rooted in their cultures, which they showcased through different festivals like Durbar, New Yam Festival, Eyo and Masquerades, just to mention a few.

He said governments at all levels in Nigeria were striving hard to encourage the festivals in their domains, while the Federal Government was providing the enabling environment to showcase the various festivals.

The minister said the Abuja Carnival was particularly designed to enable the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory to showcase the country’s cultural diversity.

He described the carnival as “a source of unity among the country’s more than 250 ethnic groups”.

Mohammed said festivals were not just for entertainment but major contributors to job creation and economic development.

The conference is aimed at exploring the interplay of tourism and culture with a view to enhancing sustainable tourism globally.

More than 30 Ministers of Culture and Tourism from around the world are attending the three-day conference.