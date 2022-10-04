FG to present certificate of registration to ASUU parallel body, CONUA

The Federal Government FG is reportedly set to present a certificate of registration to the Congress of Nigerian University Academics (CONUA).

The move was revealed in an invitation sent to reporters Tuesday by the Deputy Director of Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Oshundun Olajide.

CONUA is a parallel body to the Academic Staff Union of University (ASUU). It has pronounced its stiff opposition to the strike, arguing that ASUU could make demands, but not to the extent of shutting down the schools for academic activities.

The leadership of the body has also been struggling to get it registered by the appropriate government agency.

The invitation stated that Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, will do the presentation at the Hon. Minister Conference Room, Federal Secretariat, Phase 1, Abuja by 2 pm.

CONUA, is led by its National Coordinator, ‘Niyi Sunmonu, a lecturer at the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife.

The Ministry’s invitation reads in part: “The Honorable Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige cordially invites you to the recognition and presentation of Certificate of Registration to the Congress of Nigerian University Academics”

“Your media organisation is invited to cover the event and strictly by invitation.”

Recall that the National Industrial Court on September 21, 2022 ordered ASUU members to return to class.

However, ASUU failed to yield; instead, it has through its Lawyer Femi Falana SAN filed a motion for stay of execution, as well as appealed against the ruling.

ASUU members have been on strike since February 14 this year and mostly affected are the students in Federal Universities and few among the States’ institutions.