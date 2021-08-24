FG to partner Hungarian firm on aircraft assembly plant

The Federal Government of Nigeria has expressed its readiness to partner the Magnus Aircraft Manufacturing industry in Hungary to establish an assembly plant in the country.

The Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, said this in a statement by the ministry’s Director, Public Affairs, James Odaudu, in Lagos on Tuesday.

Sirika had expressed the interest of the federal government when he paid an inspection visit to the Magnus Aircraft Industry in Pogany, Hungary on Monday.

He said: “if we venture with them, we may start with assembly plant and later manufacturing in the country.

“Magnus aircraft is an airplane that is good for military training, has capability for aerobatic maneuvering and is made of fully composite materials with high strength and very light weight.”

Sirika said he was satisfied with the features of the aircraft and was willing to facilitate the production of the airplanes in the country.

The minister added that one of the significant features of the Magnus aircraft was that it used normal car petrol and outperformed any training aircraft of its kind.

He said the proposed partnership with the aircraft manufacturer would be subjected to further analysis to verify the market and government’s willingness to partner with a significant amount of money and logistics.

Sirika emphasised that the local production of aircraft in the country would facilitate the growth of Nigeria as a regional aviation super power.

According to him, this will also come with maintenance and repair facilities that will attract patronage from neighbouring countries.

The minister said the present administration had created an attractive environment for international investors in the country, especially in the aviation sector.

He said this included the ongoing implementation of the development roadmap, which placed emphasis on public private partnerships.