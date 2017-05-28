FG to Nigerians: Don’t pay for electricity again if you don’t have meters

The Federal Government has told Nigerians without meters to stop paying for electricity consumed.

It said this followed the expiration of the ultimatum given to the Distribution Companies to meter their customers.

The directive, which was handed down by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, also has it that no DISCO should disconnect any customer for not paying for estimated bills.

In the statement dated June 7, 2017 on the website of the NERC, channels of reporting any DISCO on the issue was also provided, including telephone numbers.

The statement reads in full:

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (“NERC” or the “Commission”) was established by section 31 of the Electric Power Sector Reform Act (EPSRA) as the regulator of the Nigerian Electric Supply Industry (NESI).

The Commission is mandated by section 32(b) of EPSRA to maximise access to electricity services by promoting and facilitating consumer connection to electricity distribution networks in both rural and urban areas. The Regulation on Connection and Disconnection Procedures for Electricity Services, 2007 provides for the connection of customers to electricity distribution networks by distribution companies.

Maximum Demand (MD) meters are used by commercial and industrial customers who consume high levels of electricity and contribute substantially to the revenues of distribution companies. The consumption threshold for MD customers is 45KVA.

A directive was issued to distribution companies by the Commission in June 2016 for all MD customers to be metered by 30 November 2016.

The Commission received appeals on compliance deadline from distribution companies prior to the expiration of the 30 November 2016 deadline. The deadline was extended to 1 March 2017 after consideration of appeals received from distribution companies.

Upon due consideration of facts above and the expiration of the compliance deadline granted to distribution companies on the metering of MD customers; the Commission hereby directs as follows –

1. Any MD customer that was not metered by 1 March 2017 shall not pay any electricity bill presented by a distribution company on the basis of estimated billing methodology and these customers are advised to report this to the Commission.

2. No distribution company shall disconnect any MD customer that was not metered by 1 March 2017 on the basis of the customer’s refusal to pay a bill issued after the compliance deadline on the basis of estimated billing methodology.

3. Any MD customer that was not metered by 1 March 2017 should notify the Commission directly –

Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission

Adamawa Plaza

Plot 1099 First Avenue

Off Shehu Shagari Way

Central Business District

Abuja

info@nerc.gov.ng

complaints@nerc.gov.ng

234 9 462 1424

234 9 462 1414.

Advertisements