FG to nationalise cartoon content to promote culture, values

The Federal Government has announced plans to nationalise cartoon content in Nigeria to promote family values, cultural identity, and national security.

Lanre Issa-Onilu, the Director-General of the National Orientation Agency (NOA), said this during a presentation at Exercise Haske Biyu 2025, themed: “Family and National Security,” in Jaji, Kaduna State.

The programme was organised by the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Nigeria.

According to Issa-Onilu at the event on Monday, foreign media contents have eroded Nigerian values and exposed children to alien cultures.

“In the last three decades, our homes have been raising foreigners as children,” he said

He explained that the project, to be fully implemented in three years, will prioritise Nigerian culture, heroes, and traditions in children’s programmes.

He added that the initiative aims to promote civic responsibility, respect, discipline, and patriotism from an early age.

Issa-Onilu said that cartoons and similar contents are powerful tools in shaping young minds, hence must reflect Nigerian values.

He also linked the decline of family values to rising cases of drug abuse, cybercrime, extremism, and insecurity.

The NOA boss added that strengthening the social fabric should begin with families and it is as vital to security as military capability.

He said the government is implementing the National Values Charter and compulsory Citizenship Studies in schools to nurture disciplined, patriotic Nigerians.

Also, the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar, urged government and community leaders to intensify the fight against drug abuse and harmful media content.

He described drug abuse and harmful media content as major threats to family stability, national values, and long-term security.

According to Abubakar, drug abuse among young people is weakening families, eroding discipline, and exposing society to moral decay.

“Effective control on dangerous drugs must be strengthened, and authorities must partner with communities in combating substance abuse,” he said.

He stressed that local participation was crucial in preventing drugs from spreading into homes, schools, and neighbourhoods.

The Sultan also raised concerns over unregulated media, particularly television and video games, which he said expose children to negative values and weaken cultural identity.

He also warned that without regulation, cyberspace and entertainment platforms could influence children more than their parents.

“The dangers they face from anonymous influences and bullies are real,” Abubakar cautioned.

The Sultan underscored the irreplaceable role of families in building character, adding that the world has not yet invented something that can replace the family.

He urged traditional and religious leaders to support the government’s efforts by safeguarding values, supervising marriages, and instilling discipline in the younger generation.

